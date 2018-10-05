Watch Patriots’ Sony Michel Put Speed On Full Display With 34-Yard TD Run

FOXBORO, Mass — Turns out, this Sony Michel guy may not be too bad after all.

The New England Patriots’ first-round pick showed off his speed during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Week 5 tilt with the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.

Michel got the handoff from Tom Brady out of the shotgun and went up the middle before cutting to the outside. After eluding a few would-be tacklers, Michel broke away, scoring on the 34-year rush.

Take a look:

After missing all four preseason games due to injury, the Georgia product looked a little sluggish in his NFL debut in Week 3. Since then, however, he’s looked just the opposite, scoring in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins in addition to his touchdown against the Colts.

