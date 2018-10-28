Watch Rafael Devers Give Red Sox Lead With Clutch Hit In World Series Game 4

Someone keeps forgetting to tell Rafael Devers that he’s 22 years old.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman delivered a clutch, pinch-hit RBI single Saturday night to give his team a lead in the ninth inning of Game 4 of the World Series. It was the first lead of the game for the Red Sox, who trailed 4-0 entering the seventh inning.

Watch Devers’ heroics in the video below:

Goosebumps.

The Red Sox went on to tack on four additional runs to take a 9-4 lead. It was Devers, though, who delivered the biggest hit of the game to that point.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images