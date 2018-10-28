Watch Red Sox Bats Come Alive With Five-Run Ninth Inning In Game 4

The Boston Red Sox bats couldn’t get anything going in the early stages of World Series Game 4, but that couldn’t have been farther from the case in the latter innings Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

After the Red Sox evened things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers thanks to home runs from Mitch Moreland and Steve Pearce in the seventh and eighth inning, respectively, Boston took the lead and then some in the ninth.

Brock Holt kicked things off with a one-out double and quickly was brought home as Rafael Devers delivered a pinch-hit, RBI single to knock in the go-ahead run.

The Dodgers proceeded to load the bases with two outs after intentionally walking Mookie Betts and giving up an infield single to Andrew Benintendi. The bases wouldn’t be filled for long, though, as Pearce cleared the bags with a three-run double.

And just for good measure, Xander Bogaerts got in on the fun with an RBI single to plate Pearce and make it 9-4 in favor of the Red Sox.

The Red Sox might have Chris Sale to thank for the late-game rally, as the left-hander provided the dugout with some life after the Dodgers grabbed a 4-0 lead in the sixth inning.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports