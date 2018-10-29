Watch Red Sox Kick Off Locker Room Celebration After Winning 2018 World Series

In the words of the great Dennis Eckersly: It’s time to party.

The Boston Red Sox are champions of the baseball world, clinching the 2018 World Series title with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.

After the final out was recorded and the trophy was presented, Lansdowne Street’s finest got to partying in Southern California.

The celebration was subdued at first, but corks started flying once manager Alex Cora gave his postgame address.

Watch the Red Sox kick off their World Series celebration in the video below. (Warning: One of the videos is raw and contains NSFW language.)

Champagne Time for the @RedSox! WARNING: This feed is raw and unedited and may contain foul language. https://t.co/08fHjVfxsU — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 29, 2018

CALIFORNIA KNOWS HOW TO PARTY! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/BqnYgu3Dmi — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Party on, world champions.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images