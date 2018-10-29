Watch Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Receive World Series Trophy After Game 5

It’s been quite a year for Alex Cora.

The Boston Red Sox hired the then 42-year-old last October and what he did was historic and remarkable. Cora led Boston to a franchise-best 108 regular-season wins before beating the New York Yankees and Houston Astros in the American League Division and Championship Series, respectively.

But Sunday night marked the biggest milestone for the first-year manager: winning the World Series.

The Red Sox won Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, sealing an incredible first season for Cora.

After the victory and some on-field celebration, Cora finally was able to get his hands on the World Series trophy. In doing so, he revealed where he wants to bring the hardware.

"The next thing I'm going to ask ownership is if we can take this trophy to my island."@RedSox manager Alex Cora is taking the World Series trophy back to Puerto Rico! pic.twitter.com/fuNtpkvj3t — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 29, 2018

Amazing.

Cora is from Puerto Rico and asked for a plane full of supplies to be sent down after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, so it’s no surprise he wants to continue to give back to his homeland.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images