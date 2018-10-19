Watch Red Sox Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ To Alex Cora After Clinching ALCS

Alex Cora could not have asked for a better 43rd birthday.

Cora kicked off his special day with a bang, as the Boston Red Sox earned a thrilling win in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series over the Houston Astros. Later Thursday, the first-year skipper and his club punched their ticket to the World Series with a 4-1 Game 5 victory at Minute Maid Park.

But before the Red Sox started popping champagne bottles, they made sure to celebrate their manager with a special rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

Hey @ac13alex, we hope you like your birthday present! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/pwiyAXOx27 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2018

Well done, fellas.

An American League pennant certainly is a great birthday gift, but we have a feeling Cora has his eyes set on a championship ring.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports