Watch Red Sox Sing ‘We Are The Champions’ In Clubhouse After Winning World Series

The Boston Red Sox are champions, and the playlist in the clubhouse was appropriate.

The Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 of the World Series, clinching the Fall Classic.

After the celebration on the field, things eventually spilled into the locker room, where the team got ready to pop champagne. Leading up to the corks flying, Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez put a speaker on his shoulder and cranked up the tunes.

His song selection: “We are the Champions,” of course.

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QhPAssd8Nl — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Yep, they sure are.

