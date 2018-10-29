Watch Red Sox Unveil 2018 World Series Champion Banner Outside Fenway Park

No, you’re not dreaming. The Boston Red Sox are World Series champions — again. And we have permanent proof.
In the wee hours of Monday morning — shortly after the Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 at Dodger Stadium in Game 5 of the World Series — the team added to its collection of banners on Jersey Street, unfurling a “2018 World Series Champions” banner on the brick outer wall of Fenway Park.
That should fit in nicely.
The Red Sox’s latest championship — their fourth since 2004 — is the ninth in franchise history and comes off one of the greatest regular season campaigns of all time.
And if Boston fans want a reminder, all they need to do is take a stroll down to Fenway Park.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
