Boston Red Sox

Watch Red Sox Unveil 2018 World Series Champion Banner Outside Fenway Park

by on Mon, Oct 29, 2018 at 8:56AM

No, you’re not dreaming. The Boston Red Sox are World Series champions — again. And we have permanent proof.

In the wee hours of Monday morning — shortly after the Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 at Dodger Stadium in Game 5 of the World Series — the team added to its collection of banners on Jersey Street, unfurling a “2018 World Series Champions” banner on the brick outer wall of Fenway Park.

That should fit in nicely.

The Red Sox’s latest championship — their fourth since 2004 — is the ninth in franchise history and comes off one of the greatest regular season campaigns of all time.

And if Boston fans want a reminder, all they need to do is take a stroll down to Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Darren Hartwell? Send it to him via Twitter at @darren_hartwell.
TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties