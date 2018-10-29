Watch Red Sox’s Brock Holt Board Plane To Boston With World Series Trophy

The Boston Red Sox are headed home, World Series trophy in tow.

The 2018 World Series champions boarded a plane Sunday in Los Angeles, ready to bring their new hardware back to Boston. Prior to takeoff, the Red Sox tweeted a photo of Brock Holt carrying the Commissioner’s Trophy onto the plane.

Check this out:

WE’RE COMING HOME WITH A SOUVENIR! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uIKUkTKx8E — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

The Red Sox are expected to land in Boston sometime Monday night around 10 p.m. ET. And you can bet there will be a throng of Red Sox diehards awaiting their arrival at Logan Airport.

Up next: the World Series champions parade, which begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images