Watch Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Blast Solo Homer Off Justin Verlander In Game 5

We’ve seen it 1,000 times: a pitcher doesn’t get a borderline strike three call, and on the next pitch, he serves up a dinger.

This age-old act took center stage during the third inning of Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Thursday.

With the game scoreless, Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander threw what he thought was a perfect pitch to ring up J.D. Martinez. The Boston Red Sox slugger spit on the slider and got a generous call to remain at the plate. On the next pitch, Verlander hung a curveball and Martinez hammered it over the left field fence to give Boston an early 1-0 lead.

The Red Sox have a 3-1 series lead and can punch their ticket to the World Series with a win Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images