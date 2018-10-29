Watch Steve Pearce Clobber Two-Run Homer In First Inning Of Game 5

Steve Pearce cannot be stopped.

After two big hits in a comeback win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday, the Boston Red Sox first baseman kept his hot bat going early in Sunday’s Game 5.

After Andrew Benintendi hit a one-out single in the top of the first inning, Pearce stepped in and smashed a first-pitch fastball from Clayton Kershaw into the left-field seats.

Take a look:

That didn't take long!@RedSox with an early 2-0 lead on Clayton Kershaw! pic.twitter.com/eCaQHE83IF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2018

The Red Sox are looking to clinch the Fall Classic on Sunday night, and you can’t get a much better start than that.

