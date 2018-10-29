Watch Steve Pearce Crush His Second Home Run Of World Series Game 5

Steve Pearce is a runaway train, and literally no one can stop him.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman had two incredibly clutch hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday. Then after clubbing a two-run shot in the first inning of Game 5, Pearce added another dinger in the eighth.

Pearce launched a solo shot off a 0-1 offering from Pedro Baez to put the Red Sox ahead 5-1.

Legendary.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images