Watch Steve Pearce Tie World Series Game 4 With Eighth-Inning Home Run

The Los Angeles Dodgers took all the momentum in Saturday’s World Series Game 4 with a four-run sixth inning at Dodger Stadium, but the Boston Red Sox quickly took it back thanks to a pair of first basemen.
The Red Sox trimmed the Dodgers’ lead to one in the seventh when Mitch Moreland connected on a monstrous pinch-hit three-run home run. One inning later, Steve Pearce deadlocked the score at 4-4 when he lifted a solo shot that just made it over the wall in left center field.
The home run marked Pearce’s second of the 2018 Major League Baseball postseason and his first hit in the World Series.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports
