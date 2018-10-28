Watch Steve Pearce Tie World Series Game 4 With Eighth-Inning Home Run

The Los Angeles Dodgers took all the momentum in Saturday’s World Series Game 4 with a four-run sixth inning at Dodger Stadium, but the Boston Red Sox quickly took it back thanks to a pair of first basemen.

The Red Sox trimmed the Dodgers’ lead to one in the seventh when Mitch Moreland connected on a monstrous pinch-hit three-run home run. One inning later, Steve Pearce deadlocked the score at 4-4 when he lifted a solo shot that just made it over the wall in left center field.

We're tied up! Steve Pearce goes yard to tie the game in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/Nk62gKCTxf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2018

The home run marked Pearce’s second of the 2018 Major League Baseball postseason and his first hit in the World Series.

