Watch Xander Bogaerts Spoil Fan’s Beer With Home Run In ALDS Game 2

Xander Bogaerts got the Boston Red Sox on the board Saturday night at Fenway Park, but it came at the expense of one fan’s libation.

With the Red Sox trailing the New York Yankees 3-0 in the fourth inning, Bogaerts cut the Bronx Bomber’s lead to two in Game 2 of the American League Division Series with a solo blast to straightaway center field. But unfortunately for one fan, his effort to reel in Bogaerts’ round-tripper cost him his beer.

Check it out:

It would have been a worthy trade had the fan actually snagged the baseball, but the missed catch and the dismissed cold one left him feeling understandably deflated.

Xander Bogaerts just smashed this guy's beer with that moon shot pic.twitter.com/PkWbhP0MV4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 7, 2018

Life comes at you fast.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports