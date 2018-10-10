Watch Yankees Fans Chuck Beer At Red Sox Fans After Boston Clinched ALDS

What’s up with New York Yankees fans throwing beer at people?

As you might recall, an Oakland Athletics fan took a beer to the head during his team’s American League Wild Card Game loss at Yankee Stadium. And, during Tuesday night’s American League Division Series Game 4, Yankees fans were up to their usual tricks.

As Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel exited the bullpen in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game, TBS cameras caught a beer can flying just past his head. And then, after the Red Sox clinched the ALDS with a 4-3 victory, a group of Red Sox fans served as targets for beer-chucking New Yorkers.

(You can click here to watch the scene unfold.)

We’re going to go out on a limb and say that these weren’t the only Red Sox fans who took a beer-beating in the Bronx.

In any event, Boston and its fans got the last laugh Tuesday night and celebrated appropriately. The Red Sox now look forward to a matchup with the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

