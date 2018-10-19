Weird Or Awesome? David Price Reveals Souvenir He Kept From ALCS Game 5

David Price earned his first career postseason win as a starter Thursday as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series to secure a date with either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers in the 2018 World Series.

You would think he’d keep something cool to mark the occasion, right?

Well, it depends on your definition of “cool,” because the Red Sox left-hander was asked after the game if he grabbed a memento and his response was interesting if nothing else.

“I got the bag of sunflower seeds I was eating in the ninth inning,” Price told reporters in Houston. “I made sure (Red Sox equipment manager) Pookie (Jackson) kept those. I’ll have a bag of Davids.”

Price, who started in place of Chris Sale (illness), tossed six shutout innings in Game 5, surrendering just three hits and striking out nine. It was a surprising performance for a pitcher with a history of playoff futility — Price was 0-9 with a 6.16 ERA in 11 previous postseason starts — but leaving Minute Maid Park with only a bag of sunflower seeds might be the more shocking development.

Then again, the memory itself will last a lifetime, especially if Price can help the Red Sox win the World Series.

