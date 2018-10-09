What Alex Cora Expects From Rick Porcello In Game 4 Against Yankees

Rick Porcello and the Boston Red Sox have a massive opportunity in front of them Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Porcello will toe the rubber for the Red Sox in Game 4 of their American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. With a win, Boston will earn a trip to the American League Champion Series and a date with the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros.

Red Sox manager has the utmost confidence in Porcello heading into Game 4 and expects the right-hander to turn in a quality start against a Yankees club that he’s had success against this season.

