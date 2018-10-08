What Are Keys To Nathan Eovaldi’s Success In ALDS Game 3 Vs. Yankees

Game 3 of the American League Division Series is monumental, there’s no doubt about that.

With the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees splitting the first two games of the series, the Sox will hand the ball to right-handed fireballer Nathan Eovaldi at Yankee Stadium on Monday. Eovaldi has had success against New York this season since being acquired by Boston, going 1-0 in three starts with a 0.00 ERA.

What does the veteran right-hander have to do to push the Yankees to the brink of elimination? NESN’s Jim Rice, Lenny DiNardo and Tom Caron discussed the keys to Eovaldi’s success in Game 3 prior to first pitch.

To hear what they had to say, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images