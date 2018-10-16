What Separates Tom Brady From LeBron James? Jason Whitlock Explains

Jason Whitlock realized something during the New England Patriots’ 43-40 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium: Tom Brady is what LeBron James once aspired to be.

Whitlock explained Monday on FS1’s “Speak for Yourself” why Brady, not James, is the greatest athlete of his era. He even put Brady — whom he called “football’s Michael Jordan” — alongside MJ, Babe Ruth and Muhammad Ali on his all-time sports Mount Rushmore.

Whitlock: Tom Brady is what LeBron James once aspired to be – this generation's Michael Jordan. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/8Tn8DMAoly — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) October 15, 2018

This obviously is high praise for the Patriots quarterback, who has won five Super Bowl titles and still is thriving at age 41. It also raises questions about what we should realistically expect from professional athletes, particularly off the field, and what separates certain all-time greats from others.

Brady and James might be the two biggest superstars in modern American sports, with one dominating the gridiron as the other controls the hardwood. Whitlock evidently appreciates how Brady goes about his business more so than James, though, largely because he’s concerned with on-field excellence above anything else when it comes to evaluating athletes.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images