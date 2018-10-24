What The Hell Was Manny Machado Wearing Before World Series Game 2?

Let’s make this clear: Manny Machado is a phenomenal baseball player. And he deserves to get paid a bajillion dollars this offseason.

But man, could the guy use some fashion tips.

The Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop arrived at Fenway Park on Wednesday wearing what can only be described as an abomination of a quarter zip. It looks part flannel, part cheetah print (so fly) and part the worst thing you’d ever find in a Nautica catalog.

Oh, and he was rocking Arthur glasses — or something.

Here’s how Machado showed up for Game 2 of the World Series against the Boston Red Sox:

What a mess.

You know those quilts you can get made out of old shirts? Or, really, any of those things that allow you to stitch together old fabrics to create something new?

Yeah, that’s what Machado’s jacket looks like. Except it’s really, really ugly.

Great baseball player, though.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images