What Was Alex Cora’s Boldest Move During Red Sox-Yankees ALDS?

Alex Cora isn’t afraid to shake things up, and he showed that during the American League Division Series.

It sure paid off as the Boston Red Sox eliminated the New York Yankees from the playoffs in four games.

From pitching Chris Sale in the eighth inning during Game 4 to inserting Brock Holt and Rafael Devers (combined 1-for-27) into the lineup against Yankees pitcher Luis Severino in Game 3, it was anyone’s guess as to what the manager would do next.

But what was Cora’s boldest move during the series?

