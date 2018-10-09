Why Alex Cora Believes David Price Can Turn Around Playoff Struggles

It’s no secret that David Price has struggled as a starter during his postseason career.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander’s October issues have been well-documented, as Price fell to 0-10 in his postseason career after giving up three runs in just 1 2/3 innings in Boston’s 6-2 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

Price’s latest flop has people wondering if the $217-million pitcher will ever succeed in the playoffs with Boston. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, however, believes Price can find his October groove.

“I think there’s been guys around the league that, they struggle their first 10 starts,” Cora said, per The Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason. “Like (Justin) Verlander. Nobody remembers that he wasn’t good early in his career in the playoffs, and now he’s kind of like the poster child of playoff baseball. I read something about Pedro (Martinez struggling) against Cleveland.

“We saw it last year out of the bullpen, (Price) did a good job,” Cora continued. “He pitched (nine innings for the Rays in a 2013 play-in game) against the Rangers. One thing is for sure, he’s in the same spirits today. He’s ready to roll, which is very important for us.”

Should the Red Sox advance to the American League Championship Series, Price likely will slot back into the No. 2 spot in Boston’s rotation. As for the remainder of the ALDS, Cora is ready to use the lefty in any situation.

“We’ll use him for however we need him,” Cora said. “Obviously (Game 2) wasn’t good. He’s ready. He’s ready to go. He said it. He wants to win a World Series. He still believes that obviously get people out, start, and win games. He (got people out) last year. We saw that. He was very impressive and he was great. We’ll see how we’re going to use him.”

The Yankee faithful didn’t forget Price’s rough outing in Game 2, as they mocked the Sox lefty with an ovation prior to Game 3. Price would love nothing more than to quiet the pinstripe-wearing devotees, but he’ll have to do so out of the bullpen.

