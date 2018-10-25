Why Celtics’ Brad Stevens Hasn’t Been Surprised by Alex Cora’s Success

Alex Cora seemingly can do no wrong.

The first-year skipper has been putting on a managing masterclass in the 2018 Major League Baseball playoffs on the heels of a record-breaking regular season for the Boston Red Sox.

Brad Stevens, another young coach taking his respective league by storm, certainly can appreciate what Cora has done in his first season with the Red Sox, but the Boston Celtics head man isn’t necessarily surprised by how things have played out.

Feel like this quote from Brad Stevens on Alex Cora’s magic hand is telling about the way Stevens sees human decency and performance as linked: “He’s such a great guy, and he’s so good with people that’s it’s not a shock.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 25, 2018

The Red Sox themselves likely would echo Stevens’ sentiments, as it’s clear the ball club has enjoyed playing for its new manager since the spring. And if Boston can notch two more wins over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, Cora will cap off one of the most impressive seasons by a first-year manager in league history.

