Why Colin Cowherd Believes Rams’ Sean McVay Is Next Bill Belichick

For the past two decades, Bill Belichick has been the gold standard of coaching in the NFL.

The New England Patriots head coach arguably is the greatest coach in NFL history, but his career appears to be winding down, leaving many to wonder who will take over the mantle as best NFL head coach when he hangs up his whistle.

If you ask Colin Cowherd, Sean McVay already has shown himself to be a top-tier NFL coach who, like Belichick, will cause other franchises to rifle through coaches as they search for the next wunderkind to match McVay’s genius.

Cowherd explained why the Los Angeles Rams head coach is the “next Belichick” on Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1.

"The next Saban and Belichick in the NFL right now is Sean McVay… Over the next five years, he's going to run guys out of this league. He's a paradigm shifter."@ColinCowherd explains the McVay Effect pic.twitter.com/XFfTOOOdcL — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 10, 2018

McVay has been brilliant in his first season-plus at the helm of the Rams. LA’s offense has been a juggernaut under his direction, as quarterback Jared Goff has emerged as an MVP candidate after having a subpar rookie season in 2016 under then-head coach Jeff Fisher. McVay’s explosive offensive scheme and bold coaching style have firmly placed him in the upper echelon of NFL coaches.

Whether or not he’s the “next Belichick,” though, remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images