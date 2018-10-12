Why Colin Cowherd Wants Everyone To Ease Up On Patrick Mahomes Hype

Sunday night’s matchup between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs undoubtedly is an important contest, but some football fans and media members alike apparently believe the outcome of the Week 6 contest could shuffle more than just the AFC power rankings.

With Patrick Mahomes playing out of his mind heading into his team’s tilt with the Patriots, some apparently believe that the young signal-caller could “take the torch” from Tom Brady with a win at Gillette Stadium. Colin Cowherd unequivocally is not a part of this camp.

During Friday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, Cowherd laid out a handful of reasons why it’s foolish to believe Mahomes could leapfrog Brady with a victory over New England.

"Mahomes has 5 wins this year. Tom's got 5 Super Bowl trophies… This is the way sports works. We fall in love with the new shiny toy. "@ColinCowherd says pump the brakes on Patrick Mahomes taking the torch from Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/5FYAFB8oYl — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 12, 2018

Cowherd does make a few good points. As sports fans, we’re often victims of the moment and fail to see the full scope. There’s no denying how impressive Mahomes has looked through the first five weeks, but he probably needs a larger sample size in order to crown him as anything other than a highly gifted young quarterback.

The Chiefs as a team, however, have an opportunity to make a huge statement Sunday night. Although it’s a Week 6 matchup at the end of the day, the outcome of the game could end up having major playoff implications. The Patriots are used to the road to the Super Bowl running through Foxboro, Mass., but Kansas City could help curb this trend with a road win over New England.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports