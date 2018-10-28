Why Eduardo Rodriguez Swung In Third Inning After Alex Cora Didn’t Want Him To

Eduardo Rodriguez was ready to help the Boston Red Sox to a win with more than just his pitching.

The southpaw wanted to contribute at the plate during Saturday’s Game 4 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. But manager Alex Cora didn’t want him to take any chances.

During the third inning, Rodriguez was up to bat against L.A. starter Rich Hill. Instead of laying off like his manager asked, the pitcher elected to swing at a pitch. The bat went flying out of the lefty’s hands and toward the Red Sox’s dugout but thankfully, for the team and Rodriguez, it didn’t hit anyone.

Cora was asked about it during his pregame conference ahead of Game 5 and couldn’t argue with why the pitcher decided to swing.

Alex Cora on Eduardo Rodriguez: "First at-bat, I didn't want him to swing because I didn't want him to run. And he said that, 'I was ahead in the count and that was a pitch I could do damage with.' I've heard a lot of stuff throughout the year, he topped it."#ERodDoDamage — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) October 28, 2018

Rodriguez was doing damage on the mound in that point of the game. So it only makes sense he wanted his bat to make some noise, too.

The Red Sox have a chance to be crowned champions of baseball Sunday night when they look to put away the Dodgers at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images