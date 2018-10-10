Why Ex-Yankees Slugger Thinks Aaron Judge Made ‘Huge Mistake’ Vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees had a few giggles. The Boston Red Sox had the last laugh.

The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 4-3 in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night to punch their ticket to the AL Championship Series, where Boston will meet the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. It wasn’t an easy series for the Red Sox by any stretch of the imagination, but former Yankees slugger Mark Teixeira believes New York outfielder Aaron Judge made a “huge mistake” that ultimately cost his team.

Judge walked by the Red Sox clubhouse after the Yankees’ Game 2 win at Fenway Park blaring Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.” The troll job came back to bite the Bronx Bombers, as the Red Sox won the next two games at Yankee Stadium to advance to the ALCS, and Teixeira explained Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up!” that he believes Judge’s antics served as motivation for Boston.

The Red Sox didn’t go quietly into the night after their Game 4 win. They played “New York, New York” in the visitors’ clubhouse at Yankee Stadium while celebrating their ALDS win.

So yeah, last laugh.

