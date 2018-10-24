Why Kevin Millar Believes 2004 Red Sox Were Better Than Boston’s 2018 Club

There have been no shortage of great Boston Red Sox teams over the past decade-plus.

The Red Sox have won three World Series championships dating back to 2004, and they can add another to their trophy case if Boston notches three more victories over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But even if Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and Co. come out victorious in the Fall Classic, former Red Sox first baseman Kevin Millar still believes the 2004 championship-winning club is better than this year’s squad.

“No. We were the first team in 86 years,” Millar said Wednesday on Barstool Radio. “They got ’04, they got ’07, they got ’13, they’re gonna have ’18. The first one, think about all the miserable stuff and then down three games to the Yankees, the way it was done.”

While the 2004 Sox made franchise history in grand fashion, the 2018 team is on pace to do so as well. After earning a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins, the Red Sox only have dropped two games in these playoffs. Still, Millar would take his guys over the current Sox.

“We had Pedro Martinez, we had (Curt) Schilling, we had (Keith) Foulke, Derek Lowe,” Millar said. “That team was special.

“I think our team was tough, like Trot Nixon. I think the ’04 team was as special as there was because of the toughness and the make up.”

The 2004 Red Sox will be celebrated Wednesday night at Fenway Park, as Millar and six of his former teammates will throw out first pitches prior to Game 2 of the World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports