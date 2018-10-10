Why Kyrie Irving Believes Trade To Celtics Was ‘Best Move’ For His Career

Many thought Kyrie Irving was crazy last summer when he asked to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were fresh off an NBA championship a season prior.

Well, it’s safe to say Irving’s decision paid off and then some.

Irving now is the clear-cut leader of a Boston Celtics team that’s poised to be a title contender for years to come. As for the Cavaliers, they’re effectively caught in the awkward stage of rebuilding and trying to compete now that LeBron James has taken his talents out west.

In a recent column for Bleacher Report, Irving admitted to Howard Beck that change is hard, and not everyone will fully understand your course of action. But all things considered, it sounds like the star point guard couldn’t be happier with how things panned out.

“I think it was the best move for my career, honestly, because it wasn’t about any particular person or anything like that,” Irving told Beck. “It was just time. It was just time. It may not have looked ‘time’ for everyone else, but for me, it was time.”

Irving frequently harped on his personal growth as a leading factor in his request to be moved from the Cavaliers. It seems as though the Celtics are providing Irving with the proper space to do so, as the five-time All-Star already has verbally committed to staying in Boston beyond the 2018-19 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports