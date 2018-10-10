Why Max Kellerman Blames Brian Cashman For Yankees’ ALDS Loss To Red Sox

The New York Yankees haven’t won a World Series championship since 2009 when names like Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera still were in the lineup.

Since then, they’ve added big names like Giancarlo Stanton and groomed homegrown talents like Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez. However, there’s been a shortage of success when it comes to reaching the ultimate goal.

The Yankees were eliminated from the American League Division Series on Tuesday night at the hands of their rival Boston Red Sox, and ESPN’s Max Kellerman thinks there’s someone to be blamed for New York’s shortcoming.

During Wednesday’s episode of “First Take,” Kellerman blasted Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, saying he’s “not doing a good enough of job.”

Kellerman has a point, noting that since Major League Baseball doesn’t have a salary cap, there’s no excuse as to why Cashman can’t put together another World Series-winning team.

Take a listen to Kellerman’s uproar in the clip below:

No one can tell what the future has in store for the Bronx Bombers, but with a loaded free agency class set to hit the open market this winter, one has to think if the Yankees will be looking to make a big splash and try to sign Bryce Harper or Manny Machado.

