Why Max Kellerman Would Take Patrick Mahomes Over Tom Brady This Season

We’ve seen some impressive quarterback play through the first five weeks of the NFL season, but arguably the best overall showing from the position has come from an unlikely source.

Patrick Mahomes has taken the league by storm in his first season as an NFL starting quarterback and has the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs boasting a perfect 5-0 record heading into their “Sunday Night Football” tilt with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Tom Brady has looked sharp thus far in his own right, as the Patriots’ offense appears to have shaken off the cobwebs after starting the campaign fairly slow. But if Max Kellerman had his choice, he’d opt for the 23-year-old Mahomes under center for the rest of the season rather than the five-time Super Bowl champion.

There’s no denying that a few of Mahomes’ talents are superior to Brady’s, most notably arm strength and wizardry out of the pocket. But there might not be that much of a gap in strength of weapons between the Chiefs and Patriots, as the return of Julian Edelman and the addition of Josh Gordon very well could take New England’s pass attack to new heights.

To be fair, Kellerman did note he would opt for Brady come playoff time, but that’s taking the best of both worlds. While there’s no reason to believe TB12 won’t play at a Pro Bowl level for the duration of the regular season, the veteran signal-caller seems to always take his game to the next level when lights are at their brightest.

