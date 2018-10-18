Why Nick Swisher Believes Red Sox Aren’t ‘Getting Credit They Deserve’

The Boston Red Sox are one win away from the World Series.

Boston won a franchise-record 108 games during the regular season before steamrolling the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series and jumping out to a 3-1 series lead over the defending champion Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series.

Despite all of Boston’s success this season, the Red Sox have been viewed by many as a good team that was too flawed to win it all, and former New York Yankee Nick Swisher thinks it’s time to start giving the Sox some more love.

The FOX Sports baseball analyst spoke with Colin Cowherd on Thursday’s edition of “The Herd” and he was adamant the Sox haven’t been getting the credit they deserve.

“Here’s the thing, it seems like as many wins as the Boston Red Sox have had all season long, it just seems like, for some reason, we don’t give them the credit they deserve,” Swisher said. “Coming into the series, we always thought the Houston Astros were the better team. But all of sudden all the Boston Red Sox do is just keep winning ball games, keep tacking on runs and one thing A.J. Hinch said in a couple interviews that I’ve heard and I’ve really appreciated, both of these teams know how to finish games.”

The Red Sox will look to finish the series in Game 5 on Thursday night against the Astros when they send David Price to the mound at Minute Maid Park opposite Houston ace Justin Verlander.

