Why Nick Wright Isn’t Convinced Kyrie Irving Will Re-Sign With Celtics

Kyrie Irving couldn’t have made his future plans any clearer Thursday night.

Speaking at an event for season-ticket holders at TD Garden, Irving announced his full intention to re-sign with the Boston Celtics next summer. But despite the star point guard being unmistakably forthright, one talking head still isn’t totally convinced that Irving will be back with the C’s after this season.

During Friday’s edition of “First Things First” on FOX Sports 1, Nick Wright explained why he’s not ruling out the idea of Irving changing course before next offseason.

"The door is still wide open for Kyrie Irving to be playing somewhere else next year. Paul George was 100% certain he was going to sign in LA when he hit free agency. He told the whole world. Things change in 9 months." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/2Wyc0uqH4j — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 5, 2018

There are no guarantees in professional sports, but it would make a whole lot of sense for Irving to stick around in Boston. The Celtics’ future looks incredibly bright, and Irving has put himself in position to be the leader of a team that’s poised to be NBA Finals contenders for years to come. As such, the 26-year-old would be hard-pressed to find a better situation anywhere else in the league.

But given the craziness that so often consumes the NBA, we can’t be unequivocally sure about Irving until he signs the dotted line.

