Why Nick Wright Trusts Patriots More Than Chiefs Despite Previous Take

On Monday, Nick Wright said on FS1’s “First Things First” he believes the Chiefs are better than the Patriots despite New England defeating Kansas City 43-30 on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

The logic: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense still looked explosive, the Chiefs were without a few key defensive players and perhaps the result would’ve been different had the game been played at Arrowhead Stadium rather than on the Patriots’ home turf in Foxboro.

But it appears Wright isn’t ready to run to the sportsbook just yet. Because on Tuesday, Wright clarified that he still “trusts” the Patriots more than the Chiefs when it comes to evaluating the AFC contenders.

.@getnickwright: I sat here yesterday and said that I believe the Chiefs are better; that if this game was in Arrowhead, they would've won. But I trust the Patriots more. RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/2mstuWUR40 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 16, 2018

The Patriots have an amazing track record under quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, and banking on the Chiefs in a head-to-head matchup would require more faith in Kansas City’s upside than New England’s pedigree. But Wright’s unwillingness to go all-in on the Chiefs serves as additional proof the Patriots still are the top dog in the AFC until they’re officially sent packing this season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images