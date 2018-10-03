Why Shannon Sharpe Thinks Bill Belichick Didn’t ‘Fall On The Sword’ For Tom Brady In Deflategate

Deflategate no longer is a part of everyday football conversations like it was the past few years, but the infamous saga managed to resurface during Wednesday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1.

One day ahead of the 2014 AFC Championship Game rematch between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium, Shannon Sharpe decided to dive into his take chamber and bust out a sizzler regarding Deflatgate.

Here’s the take in all of its glory:

.@ShannonSharpe hilariously explains why Bill Belichick couldn't fall on the sword for Tom Brady during Deflategate 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uBRYomlwo9 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 3, 2018

Yes, Brady received a harsh punishment for the incident: a four-game suspension to start the 2016 NFL season. But Belichick didn’t exactly get off scot-free, as the Patriots were forced to surrender a 2016 first-round pick as well as a fourth-round compensatory selection in 2017.

Furthermore, Brady’s suspension now can be viewed as somewhat of a blessing in disguise, as the veteran quarterback received extended rest before returning to the field and leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl LI victory.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports