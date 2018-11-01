Why Stephen A. Smith Thinks Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Should Demand Trade

It has been a mediocre start to the Green Bay Packers’ season.

The team holds a 3-3-1 record heading into Week 9 and is third place in the NFC North. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ number-one target Jordy Nelson was cut in March after 10 seasons with the team and veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb has been battling a hamstring injury throughout the season.

Even though they don’t look like the Packers from previous years, Rodgers still has led his squad to some impressive fourth-quarter comeback wins. The 34-year-old has spent his entire career in Green Bay and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl XLV victory, but Stephen A. Smith thinks Rodgers deserves more.

On Wednesday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take”, Smith elaborated on why he believes the veteran QB should demand a trade from the team that drafted him in 2005:

Take a listen:

His logic certainly makes sense.

Rodgers is a top-tier quarterback and repeatedly has been compared to New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady. Of course, the biggest difference between the two is the amount of Super Bowls each one has won.

Maybe Rodgers needs a fresh start elsewhere to showcase his greatness on the field. Maybe the Packers need to make a significant move this offseason for a receiver or running back in order to give their QB some solid targets.

Green Bay still has a chance to finish with double-digit wins this season, but their next test won’t be an easy one as they gear up for a Sunday night matchup against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images