Wikipedia Ensures Angel Hernandez’s Game 3 Disaster Won’t Be Forgotten

Angel Hernandez probably wants to forget his performance in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

Wikipedia, however, just won’t let him.

Hernandez served as the first base umpire Monday night at Yankee Stadium, and had three calls overturned during the Boston Red Sox’s 16-1 victory over the New York Yankees. The 57-year-old umpire took a ton (like, a ton) of heat after the game.

And, thanks to the people (?) at Wikipedia, Hernandez’s Game 3 disaster has been cemented in baseball history.

Check out this blurb from his page:

“On October 8, 2018, Hernández was the first base umpire for Game 3 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Red Sox. In the first four innings of the game, three plays that he called at first base were overturned. TBS analyst and Hall of Famer Pedro Martínez had the following to say after the game, ‘Angel was horrible. Don’t get me going on Angel now. Major League Baseball needs to do something about Angel. It doesn’t matter how many times he sues Major League Baseball. He’s as bad as there is.’

“Hernández declined to comment after the game, a blowout win for the Red Sox, but MLB issued a statement through a spokesperson, ‘There were several very close calls at first base tonight, and we are glad that instant replay allowed the umpiring crew to achieve the proper result on all of them.’ ”

Of course, Hernandez himself could go in and edit his own page, but order likely would be restored within moments. Exhibit A: The edits that were made to multiple pages after Brock Holt hit for the cycle.

As for the Red Sox and the Yankees, they’ll meet Tuesday night in Game 4 of the ALDS with Boston holding a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. First pitch at Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. ET.

Oh, and Hernandez will be the home-plate umpire.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images