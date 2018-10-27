Will Carey Price Return To Being Vezina Trophy-Caliber Goalie?

Carey Price once was among the NHL’s elite goaltenders, but those days are starting to feel very long ago.

The 2017-18 season was a frustrating one for Price, who dealt with a handful of injuries throughout the Montreal Canadiens’ underwhelming campaign. The veteran netminder has looked fair to start the 2018-19 season, but still is far from the player who won the Vezina Trophy in 2015.

Prior to the Boston Bruins’ tilt with the Canadiens on Saturday at TD Garden, NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson broke down their expectations for Price’s future. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

