World Series Odds: Red Sox Favored Over Dodgers In 2018 Fall Classic

The Boston Red Sox will make their first appearance in the World Series since 2013 when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in Game 1 of this year’s Fall Classic as betting favorites on the World Series odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Red Sox have buried the memory of two straight early postseason exits with a strong October run. After bouncing the New York Yankees in four games in the American League Division Series, Boston rebounded from an opening-game defeat with four straight wins to eliminate the defending champion Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, and take a 7-2 record in postseason action into Tuesday night’s Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game 1 matchup at Fenway Park.

Boston has displayed impressive offense during its playoff run, averaging 6.22 runs per game over nine outings while scoring at least seven runs in three of its four ALCS victories over the Astros.

The Red Sox’s offensive performance in the ALCS comes in stark contrast to their struggles against Houston during the regular season, when they were held to three or fewer runs on four occasions while losing the season series by a 4-3 margin. Boston’s hot bats have also benefited bettors taking the OVER in totals betting, which has gone 6-3 so far in the postseason, and 4-1 during the ALCS.

Despite its strong playoff performance, concerns remain about Boston’s play at Fenway Park. Both of the team’s postseason losses have come at home, continuing a middling 5-5 stretch since the final week of the regular season, and denying the club consecutive home victories this month, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

However, the Red Sox’s inconsistent play at home has failed to dent their position on the World Series odds, where they are -165 favorites to claim a fourth championship since 2004.

The Dodgers travel to Boston pegged as underdogs on the World Series betting lines after disposing of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-1 victory as a +100 bet in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

This marks the Dodgers’ second straight appearance in the Fall Classic after claiming a sixth straight NL West crown. However Los Angeles remains a +135 underdog to claim its first World Series title since 1988.

Tuesday night marks the Dodgers’ first visit to Boston since June 2010. The two teams have split six meetings in Los Angeles over the past five years, but the Dodgers have struggled at Fenway Park, going 1-5 in six all-time interleague matchups while being held to one or fewer runs on three occasions.

