World Series Weather: Boston Forecast Iffy, But Game 1 Should Be Played

If Game 1 of the World Series was played in Los Angeles, it would go off without a hitch weather-wise because, well, it’s Los Angeles.

Game 1 between the Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, though, is being played at historic Fenway Park where fans are going to have avoid raindrops as they make their way downtown for the opener of the Fall Classic.

Forecasts are sketchy, to say the least, as there was even a tornado warning issued for nearby Norfolk County on Tuesday afternoon. Rain is expected to pelt the greater Boston area off and on in the hours leading up to the 8:09 p.m. ET first pitch, but according to multiple forecasts, the game should go off without any real issues.

Here’s the hourly forecast for Boston on Tuesday night, per AccuWeather.com.

Is it going to be warm? Nope. Not at all. But it’s autumn in New England; what did you expect? More importantly, it looks like the rain will hold off for the night.

AccuWeather’s precipitation percentage decreases throughout the night, too, dropping from 61 percent preciptation at 4 p.m. down to 17 percent by gametime.

So that’s good.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images