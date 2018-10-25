Xander Bogaerts Explains How David Ortiz Motivated Red Sox Before World Series

David Ortiz no longer plays for the Boston Red Sox, but Big Papi still is finding ways to make an impact on his former ball club.

Ortiz took to his Instagram prior to Game 1 of the World Series, bringing some energy to the Red Sox clubhouse ahead of the Fall Classic against the Los Angeles Dodgers. While the Sox clearly were entertained by Ortiz’s visit, the former slugger apparently got Boston a little fired up as well.

Speaking with Ortiz and the rest of the MLB on FOX crew after the Red Sox’s 4-2 win over the Dodgers in Game 2 on Wednesday, shortstop Xander Bogaerts revealed how his old teammate added some juice to the American League champions.

“He came into the clubhouse the other day with all of his rings and that was some motivation to all of the guys,” Bogaerts said, as seen on FS1’s postgame coverage.

Bogaerts’ first World Series ring served as Ortiz’s last when the Red Sox won the title in 2013. But with two more wins over the Dodgers, Bogaerts will tack on some more hardware.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports