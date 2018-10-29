Xander Bogaerts Shares Moment He Knew Red Sox Would Win World Series

The Boston Red Sox are baseball’s best, and it wasn’t too often during the World Series did things feel in doubt.

Boston got to a 2-0 series lead quickly, going into Los Angeles with a ton of momentum against the Dodgers. But that was halted in Game 3 when they lost an 18-inning heartbreaker. Things didn’t look so hot in Game 4, either, as they trailed 4-0 in the seventh inning. But they turned it around, and ultimately won 9-6.

Now having won Game 5 and being crowned champs, all the doubt can be put behind them. Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts shared the moment he knew Boston was going to win it all.

Xander Bogaerts said he knew the Red Sox were going to win the Owrld Series when they came back from down 4-0 yesterday. Said that 4-0 deficit was the first time all postseason he got worried. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) October 29, 2018

The Red Sox have shown tremendous resilience all season, so it’s only fitting that a display of resilience in late October is what it took to convince Bogaerts that they could get the job done.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images