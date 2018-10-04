Yankees Fan Hurls Beer At Athletics Fan After New York’s Wild-Card Win

The beer showers at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night weren’t reserved to the New York Yankees’ clubhouse, it appears.

Moments after the Yankees secured a 7-2 win over the Oakland Athletics in the American League wild-card game, a fan in the right field bleachers was caught on camera dousing a nearby A’s fan with beer before throwing the empty cup at him.

Here’s a video of the incident, courtesy of Bleacher Report:

A Yankees fan chucked a beer at an A's fan after they won… (via @OlvinnO)pic.twitter.com/QI82m3he0t — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 4, 2018

Yeesh.

Props to the Oakland fan for not completely freaking out over this classless move.

There may be a silver lining for the beer-soaked fan, though: The A’s official Twitter account offered to provide him with some new green and gold swag.

Do you know this A’s fan? We’d like to find him, hook him up with some new Oakland A’s gear that doesn’t smell like beer.

Much love from Hero-Town, buddy.

(H/T to @Jared_Carrabis) pic.twitter.com/ltthrqCc7z — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) October 4, 2018

Thanks to the powers of Twitter, it appears we have a match:

That's me!! Never been more proud to be an A's fan. Born and raised in Oakland but living in Brooklyn now. Sad my chavez jersey got covered in beer but it was so worth it! Y'all are the best! — John Spencer (@johnnyplaydrums) October 4, 2018

Nice work all around.

Yankees fans won’t have the chance to chuck any beers Friday night, as the Bronx Bombers will travel to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

