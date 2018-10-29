Yankees Fans Irate Over Red Sox Playing ‘New York, New York’ After World Series

There really is nothing quite like triggered New York Yankees fans.
In case you missed it, the Boston Red Sox played “New York, New York” on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles after winning the World Series. The Red Sox, of course, played the same tune after beating the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series — an obvious shot at Aaron Judge’s antics earlier in that series.
Cut4 tweeted a video of the celebration, which you can watch below:
For the record: Cut4’s tweet originally read “The Red Sox also are the world champions of petty.” Why that tweet was deleted and replaced with a similarly aggressive one is anybody’s guess.
Yankees fans unsurprisingly were ticked off by the Red Sox playing New York’s anthem in clubhouse. Check out some of the reactions:
Man, when Yankees fans get upset, they really get upset.
The rivalry is alive and well.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
