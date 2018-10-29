Yankees Fans Irate Over Red Sox Playing ‘New York, New York’ After World Series

There really is nothing quite like triggered New York Yankees fans.

In case you missed it, the Boston Red Sox played “New York, New York” on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles after winning the World Series. The Red Sox, of course, played the same tune after beating the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series — an obvious shot at Aaron Judge’s antics earlier in that series.

Cut4 tweeted a video of the celebration, which you can watch below:

Playing "New York, New York" in the clubhouse? The @RedSox have ZERO chill. pic.twitter.com/xvonvEJ7gr — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 29, 2018

For the record: Cut4’s tweet originally read “The Red Sox also are the world champions of petty.” Why that tweet was deleted and replaced with a similarly aggressive one is anybody’s guess.

Yankees fans unsurprisingly were ticked off by the Red Sox playing New York’s anthem in clubhouse. Check out some of the reactions:

9 Championships in 117 years of existence. They should play New York New York because they’ll never win as many as anew York. — GOAT78 (@GOAT78) October 29, 2018

Only 18 more to go!! — Chris Gutierrez (@cbg0047) October 29, 2018

Not a great look for the Red Sox. Their 4th WS championship in 14 years including this year’s absolutely dominating team, and yet the Yankees are clearly occupying their minds as if they still view the Yankees as the big brother whose shadow they can’t escape — Rugged Indivisualist (@RIndivisualist) October 29, 2018

Its funny that even after winning the world series, all the Redsox seems to think about is The #Yankees! HA! Pathetic! To the winners goes the spoils, true, but this is pathetic! GET OVER IT! Ya just won! — Sy Ed (@Top_of_NewYork) October 29, 2018

So they finally crossed over from plucky underdogs to smug douchebaggery… They have become that which they claim to hate. — (GO 🐧🐧🐧🐧 GO) (@Glitchy_Ashburn) October 29, 2018

Yanks are living rent free in their head even when they win… see you next year bums. — Mitch (@ItsAntonioMorel) October 29, 2018

Hahahahaha they wanna be the Yankees sooooooo bad — JButt™ (@jbuttie17) October 29, 2018

Just goes to show you how much they actually FEAR the Yankees! — Jim Reo (@JimReo1) October 29, 2018

And even in their success they cant escape that they arent NY . — Erik Rodriguez (@erikr086) October 29, 2018

Why are you trolling NY? Y not Houston/LA? . ..Low class — Anthony Limaldi (@AnthonyLimaldi) October 29, 2018

It’s awesome that the Yankees are always on their minds. They clearly all wish they were yankees — Christian Malavé (@C_Malave25) October 29, 2018

And ZERO class…..same as always! 👎 — Elisa Moffitt (@blackdoglovers) October 29, 2018

Keep that same energy 27>9 — Nick Didiego (@didiegon25) October 29, 2018

Lol a little brother complex forever more — C. Jordan, Jr. (@CJfromVA) October 29, 2018

You guys wish you were the Yankees — Derek (@RE2PECT___) October 29, 2018

Game on. See you in 2019. — Joe Parrelli (@JoeParrelli) October 29, 2018

Man, when Yankees fans get upset, they really get upset.

The rivalry is alive and well.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images