Yankees Fans Rip Giancarlo Stanton For Game 1 Performance Vs. Red Sox

Giancarlo Stanton is one of Major League Baseball’s most feared sluggers — when he sings the bat.
The New York Yankees slugger went 1-for-5 with four strikeouts in his team’s 5-4 Game 1 loss Friday night to the Boston Red Sox. Most notably, Stanton struck out looking in the ninth inning without ever swinging the bat against Boston closer Craig Kimbrel.
And after the American League Division Series opener at Fenway Park, Yankees fans took Stanton to task for the ugly performance.
You won’t like Yankees fans when they’re angry, Giancarlo.
The Red Sox will look to keep Stanton quiet when the two teams meet Saturday night for Game 2 of the ALDS. First pitch at Fenway Park is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
