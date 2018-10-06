Yankees Fans Rip Giancarlo Stanton For Game 1 Performance Vs. Red Sox

Giancarlo Stanton is one of Major League Baseball’s most feared sluggers — when he sings the bat.

The New York Yankees slugger went 1-for-5 with four strikeouts in his team’s 5-4 Game 1 loss Friday night to the Boston Red Sox. Most notably, Stanton struck out looking in the ninth inning without ever swinging the bat against Boston closer Craig Kimbrel.

And after the American League Division Series opener at Fenway Park, Yankees fans took Stanton to task for the ugly performance.

What is Stanton looking at?? — depressed yankees fan (@didihive) October 6, 2018

Gonna need him in game 2. You not on Florida anymore!!! Expectations are higher and games are pressure filled. Let’s get it!! — Frost (@deejaytimnice) October 6, 2018

I blame Gleyber and Stanton — Frank (@Frankthetank_k) October 6, 2018

Cause he d swing and miss anyway — DENNIS CONSALVO (@blaisegolf) October 6, 2018

Judge a man. Stanton a mouse. — Clifford Asness (@CliffordAsness) October 6, 2018

Stanton sucks — John Dink (@jdink81) October 6, 2018

Atleast Luke swings. 29mil to come up stare at 3 strikes & sit back down? Stanton is a bum. — mattp0p (@p0pp_) October 6, 2018

Stanton needs to FIGURE IT OUT he just cost us game 1 — YANKEES ALDS SZN (@SznSaquon) October 6, 2018

Way to go Stanton. Sonny Grey could go up there and look at 3 pitches without swinging. — JimNewton8 (@JimNewton8) October 6, 2018

Stanton is a horror. Big missed opportunity in a winnable game. — Mike4SFmayor (@CaccioppoliMike) October 6, 2018

Man, Stanton was an easy mark at the plate tonight. — thisguy (@Taylor_Made76) October 6, 2018

SWING THE DAMM BAT STANTON..🤦🏽‍♂️!!! — DavidsonB (@DBastien_30) October 6, 2018

You should have swung Stanton. WTF was that???🤬 — Matthew Rojas (@AgentRojas24) October 6, 2018

Stanton a small player for big and key moments. The punch is your trend. He killed the Rally in the 7th Inning. 4 Strikeouts — Roldán Anselmo (@11Ranselmo_RM) October 6, 2018

Stanton…. what a waste!!!! I coulda looked at 3 straight pitches for way less money lol!! Just add to his league high strikeouts — Eric Vasquez (@raresvt93) October 6, 2018

Stanton only gets big hits when the game isn’t close — ⁶¹ (@ReissNxIson) October 6, 2018

I don't know if I can get over that Stanton at bat. — Greg (@gosto328) October 6, 2018

Stanton just was waiting for the 3 strikes!!!! REALLY?!?!!?!!! — Miguel A Cardenas Z (@Miguelc_06) October 6, 2018

You won’t like Yankees fans when they’re angry, Giancarlo.

The Red Sox will look to keep Stanton quiet when the two teams meet Saturday night for Game 2 of the ALDS. First pitch at Fenway Park is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images