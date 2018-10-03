Yankees Vs. Athletics Live Stream: Watch AL Wild Card Game Online

The American League Wild Card Game will be played Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, where the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics will square off in a winner-take-all game.

The winner will play the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series, and the loser will get an early on its offseason. The Yankees are starting ace pitcher Luis Severino, while the Athletics are taking an unconventional approach by giving the ball to reliever Liam Hendriks.

Here’s how and when to watch Yankees vs. Athletics

When: Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY Sports Images