Amica Coverage Cam Play of the Game

Zdeno Chara Continues Strong Defense For Bruins Vs. Red Wings

by on Sat, Oct 13, 2018 at 3:48PM

Opponents have a harder time scoring when Zdeno Chara is on the ice.

The Boston Bruins defenseman isn’t afraid to put his 6-foot-9 frame in front of pucks if it means helping keep the opposing team off the scoreboard.

It’s also a task to get open around him, and the veteran blueline proved as such early in the first period of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.

To see NESN’s Andy Brickley break down Chara’s defense, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties