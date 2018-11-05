2018 Gold Glove Winners: Three Red Sox Players Take Home Hardware

Some Boston Red Sox players are adding to their hardware collection this season.

Major League Baseball announced its Gold Glove Award winners Sunday night, and the World Series champions were well-represented for their play on the field. A total of three players took home the award that’s given to the player who excels at their position throughout the season.

Mookie Betts took home his third career Gold Glove on Sunday night. It also marks the third straight award the right fielder has won. Betts was outstanding in right field to Boston this season, toting a near-perfect .996 fielding percentage. Betts beat out Los Angeles Angels’ Kole Calhoun and New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

But the awards didn’t stop there.

Betts’ fellow outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. earned his first career Gold Glove Award after a stellar season in center field. He made plenty of highlight-reel catches throughout the year and a .984 fielding percentage to go along with his nine assists, which were tied for first amongst American League center fielders.

Bradley faced some stiff competition with Chicago White Sox’s Adam Engel and Angels’ Mike Trout looking to emerge victorious, but both came up short. Bradley also won the AL Championship Series MVP Award after his team ousted the Houston Astros for a trip to the World Series.

Perhaps the most surprising was Ian Kinsler winning his second Gold Glove of his career, his first coming in 2016 with the Detroit Tigers. He split time this season with the Angels before being traded to Boston in July. During his time with the Sox, Kinsler had a .984 fielding percentage. He beat out Oakland Athletics’ Jed Lowrie and Texas Rangers’ Rougned Odor to win the honor.

Mitch Moreland also was nominated for a Gold Glove at first base, but did not win.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images