49ers Cheerleader Kneels During National Anthem, Joins NFL Protests

The NFL protests haven’t evaporated in 2018.

An unidentified member of the San Francisco 49ers gold rush cheerleaders knelt Thursday at Levi’s Stadium during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to their Week 9 game against the Oakland Raiders. While she hasn’t publicly addressed her gesture, she is believed to be the first cheerleader to participate in protests former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started in 2016 against police violence in minority communities and racial inequality in the United States. The movement swelled to include dozens of players last season but their ranks have shrunk this season, with Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid and two Miami Dolphins players being the most notable protestors currently in the NFL.

Here’s how Lenny Herrold, a fan who attended the game, photographed the kneeling cheerleader, and shared the image on Twitter, described her apparent protest.

“I just thought it was peaceful, respectful, constitutionally-protected free speech,” he told CBS San Francisco.

The NFL protest movement has divided opinion for years, with some supporting players’ cause and methods and others, like president Donald Trump, reacting with scorn. The NFL in May announced it would fine players who kneel or make other gestures during the national anthem but backed away from the policy when the NFL players union challenged it.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images