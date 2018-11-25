NFL

49ers Vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online

Sun, Nov 25, 2018

The San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not be the most riveting matchup, but they do have many things in common.

San Francisco (2-8) and Tampa Bay (3-7) both are in last place in their divisions, lost their previous game and have had problems at quarterback throughout the season.

This game is sure to be a doozy. Who knows, maybe Jameis Winston will even come back to form.

Here’s how and when to watch 49ers vs. Buccaneers:

Start Time: Sunday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV

